Carlos Alcaraz shares feelings about not having Ferrero at Indian Wells

An undated photo of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (right) celebrates with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. — Olympics.com

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his feelings about not having Juan Carlos Ferrero with him at this year’s Indian Wells Open.

The previous season was Alcaraz’s career-best; he won eight titles out of 11 finals he reached in 2025, including two Grand Slams, and finished the campaign as the No. 1-ranked ATP player.

Alcaraz enters the Southern California desert fresh off completing the career Grand Slam in Melbourne and carrying a 12-0 record for 2026.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, already a two-time champion at Indian Wells, could be headed for another high-profile showdown with rival Jannik Sinner in what has become the sport's most compelling match-up.

However, he is without his long-time coach, Ferrero, this time out at the Indian Wells.

Alcaraz parted ways with Ferrero in December 2025; their partnership marked a highly successful collaboration, during which Alcaraz secured six Grand Slam titles and reached the top of the ATP rankings.

Speaking to Eurosport at the BNP Paribas Open, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about Ferrero once again.

He said that things are obviously different, but he is continuing to push forward with a team he believes in.

Alcaraz claimed: “I would say it is what it is. Obviously, I wouldn’t say it’s a new team. It’s mostly the same members; we just restructured a little bit. The members are the same as before; we’re just missing one.

“Every time I come back to a tournament I played last year, it feels a little bit different. You can feel it a bit, but we try to feel as comfortable as possible on and off the court.”