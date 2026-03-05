India register multiple records with mammoth total in semi-final against England

MUMBAI: Co-hosts and defending champions India on Thursday shattered multiple records by piling up a mammoth total in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against England, underway here at the Wankhede Stadium.
Put into bat first, the home side accumulated a massive total of 253/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of in-form opener Sanju Samson, coupled with significant contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.
India's 253/4 in the ongoing fixture is now the highest total in a T20 World Cup knockout match, surpassing the previous best of 205/4 by West Indies, which they registered against Australia in the semi-final of the 2012 edition.
Meanwhile, India's previous highest score in a T20 World Cup knockout was 192/2, which came in the semi-final against West Indies in 2016, coincidentally at the same venue.
Highest team scores in T20 World Cup knockout matches
Leading the way for the home side was Samson, who top-scored with a blazing 89 off just 42 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and eight fours.
Although the right-handed batter fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved hundred, his spirited effort helped him equal batting great Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup knockout for India.
For the unversed, Kohli made an unbeaten 89 off 47 deliveries in the semi-final of the 2016 edition against West Indies, played at the same venue.
