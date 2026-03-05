PCB demands public apology over 'agenda-driven fake news' against national cricketer

Pakistan's Salman Mirza (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday demanded a public apology over the broadcast of what it described as an "agenda-driven fake news" which alleged a national cricketer was involved in misconduct during the team's tour to Sri Lanka for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

In a brief statement, the cricket board termed targeting the national cricketers' character "unacceptable" and stressed that the reporter responsible for the aforementioned news must publicly apologise without delay.

The PCB further warned of taking "all necessary steps" if the journalist in question fails to comply with the demand.

"Agenda driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the PCB's statement read.

"The reporter must publicly apologize without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to ensure such malicious conduct is dealt with firmly and nipped in the bud," it added.

The controversy erupted earlier today when a local news outlet claimed that the Pakistan cricketer was involved in inappropriate behaviour and that hotel staff had filed a formal complaint with the team management.

The report further alleged that the player was involved in inappropriate behaviour, prompting immediate action by the management to assess the matter.

Following a review of the details provided by the hotel and a preliminary investigation, the team management concluded that the Pakistan player had violated the code of conduct and imposed a fine on him.

The claims made in the report, however, were swiftly dismissed by the PCB and Mirza, who announced to take legal action against a local news outlet.

"A absurd News is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of Cheap Journalism. Any Media House can't air any unverified news," said Mirza in a Facebook post.

"[Pakistan Cricket Board] has already denied this Baseless & Fake News and I'm going to take Legal Action […]"