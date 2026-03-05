India down England to set up T20 World Cup 2026 final with New Zealand

India players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. — Reuters

MUMBAI: In-form opener Sanju Samson's blistering half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led India to a hard-earned seven-run victory over England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The victory propelled India into the final, where they will be locking horns with New Zealand at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 254-run target, England could accumulate 246/7 in their 20 overs despite Jacob Bethell's gutsy century.

England got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost opener Phil Salt (five) and captain Harry Brook (seven) inside five overs with just 38 runs on the board.

Following the early dismissals, Bethell walked out to bat at No.4 and shared a 26-run partnership for the third wicket with Jos Buttler, who made a 17-ball 25 before falling victim to Varun Chakravarthy on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay.

England then suffered another setback to their run chase in the eighth over when Axar Patel cleaned up Tom Banton (17) after being hit for two consecutive sixes, and consequently slipped to 95/4.

Bethell then eventually received formidable support at the other end in the form of all-rounder Will Jacks, and the duo displayed grit to keep England in the hunt as they put together 77 runs off just 39 deliveries amid their fifth-wicket partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the 14th over.

Jacks made a notable contribution for England in the run chase with a 20-ball 35, comprising four fours and two sixes.

Bethell then shared a 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Sam Curran, who fell victim to Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over after scoring a 14-ball 18.

England's batting mainstay Bethell eventually got run out on the first delivery of the final over and walked back after top-scoring with a valiant 105 off 48 deliveries, featuring eight fours and seven sixes.

Pandya was the standout bowler for India, taking two wickets for 38 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one apiece.

England captain Brook's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up 253/7 in their 20 overs.

India, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as their left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma (nine) was dismissed by Jacks in the second over with just 20 runs on the board.

The early setback, however, did not bother India as their top-order duo of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson raised 97 runs for the second wicket off 44 deliveries until Adil Rashid dismissed the former, who remained a notable contributor for the co-hosts with an 18-ball 39.

Samson was then involved in a 43-run partnership for the third wicket with all-rounder Shivam Dube until eventually falling victim to Jacks in the 14th over.



He remained the top-scorer for India with a blazing 89 off 42 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and eight fours, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

India suffered another major setback to their batting expedition an over later when Adil got their captain Suryakumar Yadav stumped, who could score 11 off six deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 190/4 in 15.4 overs, Dube was joined by fellow all-rounder Pandya in the middle, and the duo put together 32 runs for the fifth wicket before the former was run out due to a mix-up, coupled with a direct hit by England captain Brook.

Dube remained a significant run-getter for India in the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 fixture, scoring 43 off 25 deliveries with the help of four sixes and a four.

Following his departure, Pandya and Tilak Varma ensured an equally dominant finish with the bat for India with blistering cameos, contributing 27 and 21, respectively. The duo also shared a 24-run partnership.

For England, Jacks and Adil bagged two wickets each, while Archer could pick up one.