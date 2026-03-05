Salman Mirza to take legal action against false accusation in 'absurd news'

Pakistan's Salman Mirza catches the ball during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Left-arm Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza on Thursday announced to take legal action against a local news outlet over the broadcast of an 'absurd news' which claimed him to be involved in misconduct during the team's tour to Sri Lanka for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

A local news channel had claimed that the Pakistan cricketer was involved in inappropriate behaviour and that hotel staff had filed a formal complaint with the team management.

The report further alleged that the player was involved in inappropriate behaviour, prompting immediate action by the management to assess the matter.

Following a review of the details provided by the hotel and a preliminary investigation, the team management concluded that the Pakistan player had violated the code of conduct and imposed a fine on him.

The claims made in the report, however, were swiftly dismissed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which condemned the broadcast of unverified and misleading information, describing it as malicious and irresponsible.

The board emphasised that it reserves the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false news.

Hours later, emerging pacer Mirza, who has represented Pakistan in 17 T20Is, echoed similar sentiments and shared that he would be taking legal action.

"A absurd News is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of Cheap Journalism. Any Media House can't air any unverified news," said Mirza in a Facebook post.

"[Pakistan Cricket Board] has already denied this Baseless & Fake News and I'm going to take Legal Action […]"

Mirza further urged the Government of Pakistan to take action against individuals involved in spreading misinformation.