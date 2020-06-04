16 scorers of PSL 2020 remain unpaid: report

Photo: AFP

Payments to 16 scorers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 are reportedly still pending, Daily Jang reported.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the Urdu daily that the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in collection of scorers' data, which hindered timely payment. It is said that their dues will be cleared next week.

It is pertinent to mention that players who participated in the T20 tournament have yet to receive 25% of their pay, although umpires and match referees were paid their dues.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the PCB sacked some of its lower level staff in a bid to soften the financial blow caused by the pandemic and plans on firing "unnecessary and inactive" staff at senior levels as well.





