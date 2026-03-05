Lawrence Okolie makes prediction on Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. Instagram/WBA

Lawrence Okolie, who sparred both Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, has delivered a prediction on their fight.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight ruler. He became the champion after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him, as he was the mandatory challenger, and vacated his belt.

The WBO champion, who is gearing up for his first defence, has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also stopped Justis Huni last year.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, secured victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out by Usyk.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, fellow heavyweight contender Okolie said that he is backing Dubois to defeat Wardley.

“I think Dubois is going to win because he’s got a lot more experience and he’s beaten better guys. I think that, stylistically, if they do start trading – unless Fabio is that much quicker than him – [Dubois] definitely punches harder than him and will hurt him,” Okolie said.

“However, Ben Davison [Wardley’s trainer] is a really good coach, and they might work on the right sequences to catch Dan. And if they catch Dan, early and hard, then we might see a repeat of [Wardley’s best] performances.”

Fabio Wardley will face Daniel Dubois in a blockbuster showdown on May 9.

Fabio is confident about the fight and has also said that he will be ready for a blockbuster fight against Tyson Fury if the “Gypsy King” beats Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback bout in April.