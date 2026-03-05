Afif Hossain set for international recall as Bangladesh finalise squad for Pakistan ODIs

Bangladesh middle-order batter Afif Hossain waits for his turn at the nets during a training camp ahead of the India tour on September 4, 2024, in Dhaka. — BCB

DHAKA: Afif Hossain is on the verge of ending his extended hiatus from international cricket, with the middle-order batter expected to be named in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

According to a source within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) working closely with the national selection panel, the 15-member squad has been finalised for the series, which commences on March 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 9, with the remaining two ODIs taking place at the same venue on March 13 and 15.

The 24-year-old last featured in an ODI for Bangladesh during the tour of West Indies in December 2024.

Despite his subsequent absence from the national setup, a string of commanding performances in domestic competitions has compelled the selectors to offer him another opportunity.

Hossain's recent form in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day competition and the Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup has been pivotal in his recall.

Although he managed 205 runs across 12 innings in the latest Bangladesh Premier League at a strike rate of 121, it was his striking display in the Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup that caught the selectors' attention.

He delivered a blistering unbeaten 60 off 36 balls for Durbar XI against Dhumketu XI and later underscored his credentials with a century for South Zone in the BCL.

With the national side seeking greater stability in the middle order, Hossain's utility as a part-time spinner has further strengthened his case for a return.

"In the late-order national selection panel wanted a left-hander and Afif seems to have fit the bill considering his recent form in domestic cricket and now selectors are hoping he translates his domestic form to the international stage," said the source.

In a separate development, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is reportedly set to be omitted from the series. It is understood that the team management wishes to reintegrate Litton Kumar Das into the ODI setup.

Discussions are ongoing regarding Das's batting position, with some within the management circle suggesting that deploying him at number five, rather than in his customary top-three role, could better serve the team's balance.

Meanwhile, a BCB official confirmed that the national team will participate in a practice match against Bangladesh A on March 7 as part of their preparations for the Pakistan series.

A preparatory camp is scheduled to commence on March 6, with the warm-up fixture taking place the following day.