Dana White slams Eddie Hearn for underestimating him

An undated picture of UFC CEO Dana White. — Reuters

Dana White has slammed Eddie Hearn for underestimating him after the move of Conor Benn from Matchroom promotion to Zuffa Boxing, which sparked controversy last month.

The CEO of UFC, White, is at the forefront of a venture with TKO, Saudi Arabia's boxing supremo, Turki Alalshikh and Sela.

Conor shocked the world when he signed for Zuffa, saying goodbye to Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

He was a second best asset of Hearn after former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

After the move, Hearn said that he had “misjudged the character” of Benn. White also exchanged insults, revealing the biggest mistake the Briton made, which led to losing his boxer.

"I get it, they've got egos, they think they know everything, underestimating me and my team is one of the dumbest things you can do,” White told IFL TV.

“I don't think anybody in boxing is looking towards the future or how to build the business, they live fight to fight off scraps.

“It's not what I do. It's not the way I run my business. Everyone is shocked, because you have no vision and you obviously completely underestimated me.”

Dana White added that when he got into Zuffa, he wasn’t intended to mess with Eddie.

"It's not personal, I like Eddie, nobody could deny he has been a guy who has acted like a [expletive deleted],” he added.

“When I got into this, I wasn't going to mess with Eddie at all, but he comes out uncharacteristically acting crazy. He said, 'I look forward to competing with him', the way I'm wired, 'are we fighting? Let's fight'.”