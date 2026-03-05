India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-final 02, IND vs ENG Match 54

India and England face off in the second semifinal match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. — Geo Super

MUMBAI: The second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England was played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, India and England have faced each other 29 times in T20Is, with the Blue Shirts holding a slight edge with 17 wins, while the Three Lions have claimed 12 victories.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the two sides have met five times, with India winning three matches and England winning two.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.