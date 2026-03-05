PCB takes notice of false accusations against Pakistan player

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious notice of false accusations and baseless news regarding pacer Pakistan player, alleging misconduct during Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

A local news channel had claimed that Pakistan player was involved in inappropriate behaviour and that hotel staff had filed a formal complaint with the team management.

The report further alleged that the player was involved in inappropriate behaviour, prompting immediate action by the management to assess the matter.

Following a review of the details provided by the hotel and a preliminary investigation, the team management concluded that Pakistan player had violated the code of conduct and imposed a fine on him.

In an official statement, the PCB condemned the broadcast of unverified and misleading information, describing it as malicious and irresponsible.

The board emphasised that it reserves the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false news.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, exited the 20-team tournament last week, despite a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match.

That win was their only success against a full-member nation, following defeats to arch-rivals India and England. Their match against New Zealand had been abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo.

The early exit marks the second consecutive T20 World Cup in which Pakistan has failed to reach the semi-finals, having last qualified in 2022 when they finished as runners-up.