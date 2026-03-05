'Poor players': Khawaja reacts to Pakistan being fined after T20 World Cup exit

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Kamil Mishara during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has voiced his shock after hearing that Pakistan players were fined a hefty sum following their disappointing campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where they were eliminated in the Super Eights.

The 2009 champions exited the 20-team tournament last week, despite a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match.

That win was their only success against a full-member nation, after defeats to arch-rivals India and England. Their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo.

Pakistan’s early exit marks the second consecutive T20 World Cup where they have failed to reach the semi-finals, having last qualified in 2022 when they finished as runners-up.

Sources indicate that the PCB is reviewing fines of up to Rs5 million per player for poor performances during the tournament.

Reports suggest that penalties may vary, with players deemed to have delivered “extremely disappointing” performances facing heavier sanctions, while those with satisfactory performances could avoid fines.

In a video shared on his social media handle, Khawaja reacted with disbelief to the news, questioning the rationale behind such a decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I just heard that the Pakistani players got fined after the T20 World Cup. I mean, I didn’t believe it at first, but it must be true. It’s absolutely amazing that the PCB could think this is a good idea. Sorry, I’m laughing because I can’t. I can’t believe it," Khawaja said.

The left-handed batter further criticised the move, emphasising the undue pressure it places on players and questioning its effectiveness in improving performance.

"Just think—what high-performance team in the entire world, let alone cricket, fines players for losing games? They’re not trying to lose! How does that even make them perform better next time? All it does is put more pressure and stress onto the players. They’re already under enough pressure. They’re Pakistani players. The whole country is watching. Even past selection decisions have put them under stress, and now, on top of that, you’re fining them. It’s in absolute shambles. I really feel for the Pakistani players," he stated.

He also expressed his sympathy for the Pakistani players and shared his disbelief at the situation, highlighting the unexpected nature of events in Pakistan cricket.

"Poor Pakistani players. Yeah, I’m lost for words, honestly. That’s why I made this video. I can’t believe it. Every time I think Pakistan’s not going to surprise me, they surprise me. It’s like a drama series. I can’t wait for the next episode," he concluded.