Michael Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ as Manchester United’s unbeaten run ends

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks against Newcastle United in Premier League on March 4, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick admitted his side produced the worst performance of his tenure after Manchester United suffered a late 2–1 defeat to Newcastle United here at St James' Park, bringing their seven-match unbeaten run to an end.

United looked set to leave with at least a point despite Newcastle being reduced to 10 men late in the first half when midfielder Jacob Ramsey was sent off in stoppage time.

However, substitute William Osula struck in the 90th minute to seal a dramatic victory for the hosts.

Carrick, who took charge in mid-January following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, expressed frustration at the manner of the defeat after a promising run of results.

“Disappointed obviously,” Carrick said after the match. “Bitterly disappointed. It hurts tonight. We came here in good shape looking to get something from the game, if not win it, and we’re disappointed with the way it panned out.”

The former United midfielder added that his team had fallen well below the standards they had set in recent weeks.

“We can be an awful lot better,” he said. “We’ve put ourselves in a decent position with the performances and the results we’ve had, so tonight hurts.”

Despite the setback, other results worked in United’s favour. Aston Villa’s defeat to Chelsea ensured Carrick’s side remained third in the Premier League table, level on 51 points with Villa but ahead on goal difference.

Carrick’s arrival sparked a revival that included impressive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, helping United climb into the Champions League places.

United will look to bounce back when they host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.