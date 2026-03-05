New T20I captain named as Afghanistan announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka series

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) and Ibrahim Zadran look on during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23, 2023. — AFP

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the national squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, with a significant change in leadership for the T20I side.

Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, previously the T20I vice-captain, has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I team, replacing Rashid Khan.

Several players from the 2026 T20 World Cup squad have been omitted from both squads, including left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq.

The T20I squad sees the inclusion of top-order wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, left-arm spin all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad.

Fareed Ahmad Malik returns to the ODI squad, while fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi earns his maiden call-up to the ODI side.

Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and Player of the Match in his last ODI, retains his place in the ODI squad and is also added to the T20I reserves.

Other T20I reserves include Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai, while the ODI reserves feature Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qais Ahmad.

ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil explained the leadership change, linking it to recent adjustments in team management, including the appointment of a new head coach.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as T20I captain brought immense success, notably during the 2024 T20 World Cup when we reached the semi-finals. In line with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in team management, we have made the considered decision to transition leadership within the T20I setup,” Sulimankhil said.

“Ibrahim Zadran, who has served as Rashid Khan’s deputy, will now assume the role of Afghanistan’s regular captain in this format. We extend our gratitude to Rashid Khan for his contributions and wish Ibrahim every success in this important role.”

“Our long-term goal is to prepare the team for the next two World Cups. We are confident that under this new leadership, the team will flourish, deliver strong performances, and build a competitive bench strength for the challenges ahead.”

Meanwhile, the ACB is monitoring regional developments and consulting stakeholders regarding the series schedule and venue.

While a final decision is expected in the coming days, the initial plan is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates. Alternative arrangements may be considered if circumstances require.

Afghanistan T20I Squad

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan ODI Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.