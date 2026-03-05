VJ Edgecombe ruled out as Philadelphia 76ers manage injuries ahead of Utah Jazz clash

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and guard Vj Edgecombe (right) look on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Feb 22, 2026. — Reuters

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without promising rookie VJ Edgecombe for Wednesday's meeting with the Utah Jazz after the guard suffered a lower back contusion.

Edgecombe was hurt after a hard fall in Tuesday's 131-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The 20-year-old did not play in the second half, as the Sixers trailed by 25 points at halftime, with the coaching staff taking no chances on further aggravation.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers as he recorded 21 points and eight rebounds while Jabari Walker added 20 points and seven rebounds of his own.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has been a bright spot in an otherwise spotty campaign for Philadelphia.

Edgecombe has reached fourth place on the team in scoring and is 3rd among the NBA rosters in average points scored, with 15.3 points per game.

He also leads all first-year players in steals with 1.5 per contest and is one of only three roosters posting averages of at least 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Sixers said that Edgecombe will be reevaluated before Saturday's game with the Atlanta Hawks. In additional injury cases, Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss his second straight game with illness.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid will not play the last of a planned three-game absence as he continues his recovery from a strained right oblique.

With key players out, Philadelphia have a tough challenge as they attempt to stabilise themselves against the Jazz and find playing form.