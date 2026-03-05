Pakistan's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-final opponent confirmed

Pakistan captain Ammad Butt (right) celebrates with teammates during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Austria at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 4, 2026. — FIH

EGYPT: Pakistan's men's hockey team stand on the cusp of ending an eight-year World Cup drought, with a semi-final clash against Japan awaiting them on Friday at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Victory in this decisive match at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium would secure Pakistan's place at the World Cup for the first time since 2018. The other semi-final will see England take on Malaysia.

However, should the Green Shirts fall to the Japanese, their path to qualification becomes considerably more fraught.

They would then be forced to contest the third-place play-off. Defeat in that match would leave their fate hanging on results elsewhere, specifically the parallel qualifying tournament currently underway in Chile.

From both the Egyptian and Chilean events, the top three finishers will book their tickets to the World Cup. An additional berth will be awarded to the team with the best world ranking that has not already qualified.

This is a precarious position for Pakistan, as both France and Ireland, who are competing in Chile, currently hold superior world rankings.

Ahead of Pakistan’s crucial semi-final clash in the World Cup Hockey Qualifiers against Japan, team captain Ammad Butt expressed confidence and optimism about the squad’s performance and objectives.

He highlighted the team’s determination to secure a spot in the World Cup and acknowledged the support and efforts that have contributed to their recent success.

"Pakistan is just one step away from the World Cup. With the team’s high morale, winning the semi-final against Japan is our first goal, and by qualifying, we will give a gift to the nation," Butt said.

"Three consecutive wins are a testament to the players’ dedication. Thanks to Mohsin Naqvi, the Government of Pakistan, and the world-class facilities provided, the team delivered its best performance," he added.

Pakistan's campaign has been marked by attacking flair. They opened with a narrow 5-4 victory over China, powered by a double from Rana Waheed.

A dominant 5-3 win over Malaysia followed, before they rounded off the group stage with a resounding 4-2 triumph over Austria, with Abu Mahmood netting twice.