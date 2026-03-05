Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed named in revamped Pakistan men's selection committee

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq (left) and Sarfaraz Ahmed. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially updated its selection panel, confirming the inclusion of two former captains, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, as members of the national men's selection committee.

The revision to the committee's composition was posted on the PCB's official website, reflecting a significant overhaul following the recent resignation of esteemed former umpire Aleem Dar.

Dar stepped down from his selector role just three days ago.

The new-look committee now comprises four members. Alongside Misbah and Sarfaraz, the panel retains the services of former fast bowler Aqib Javed and Asad Shafiq.

Dar's departure comes amid reports of internal discord. Sources indicate that the multiple-time ICC Umpire of the Year felt increasingly marginalised during selection meetings.

He is understood to have been particularly opposed to the inclusion of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Furthermore, Dar reportedly championed the case of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, advocating for his promotion to the crucial number six batting position.

He argued that if the committee was willing to persist with inconsistent performers, Rizwan merited the same level of confidence and opportunity.

Insiders suggest that the committee's internal dynamics contributed to Dar's disillusionment. During deliberations, Aqib Javed is said to have consistently aligned his views with those of then-head coach Mike Hesson.

Meanwhile, Misbah-ul-Haq, who was already a member at the time, reportedly remained silent on key decisions. This perceived absence of robust debate and independent thinking left Dar feeling isolated and his input undervalued.

Dar's resignation brings an abrupt end to a short tenure as a selector; he was only appointed on October 11, 2024.

He was initially part of a revamped panel that also included Javed, former Test captain Azhar Ali, and analyst Hasan Cheema.

For the unversed, the Green Shirts failed to progress beyond the Super Eights stage after a washout against New Zealand and a subsequent defeat to England.

Their campaign, which also featured a heavy loss to arch-rivals India, has sparked widespread criticism and a period of introspection within the PCB.

Aleem Dar’s departure from the selection panel closes a brief chapter in a legendary career.

The former umpire holds the world record for the most men's international matches officiated, having stood in 435 Tests, ODIs and T20Is, including four World Cup finals.