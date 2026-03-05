PCB decides against major overhaul despite poor 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan players and team management ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it will not undertake a major overhaul of the national team setup following the side's exit from the Super Eights round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 despite win over Sri Lanka in their final match.

In a significant policy shift, the board has opted against making changes to the captaincy or coaching staff across any format, sources indicate.

Contrary to past practices of reacting to setbacks with sweeping dismissals, the PCB is now prioritising continuity and backing its current leadership with confidence.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson will continue in his role in accordance with his contract.

He will work alongside T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and ODI captain Shaheen Afridi, both of whom have been retained in their leadership positions.

The PCB has directed Hesson and Afridi to focus their preparations with an eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Test team, however, will see a change in its coaching staff following the resignation of head coach and former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed to fill the vacancy and will assume his duties upon his return from Abu Dhabi.

Director of the High-Performance Centre, Aaqib Javed, along with the selection committee, will also continue in their current roles.

However, the board has accepted the resignation of selector Aleem Dar, and a new selector will be inducted into the committee to replace him.

Speaking about Pakistan’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, the team began their league-stage matches on a positive note, defeating the Netherlands by three wickets.

However, they suffered a heavy 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in their second match. Pakistan bounced back strongly against Namibia, securing a commanding 102-run victory in their final group-stage fixture.

Their first Super Eights clash against New Zealand was washed out, followed by a defeat to England. Pakistan concluded their campaign with a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka.

Following the T20 World Cup disappointment, Pakistan are set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka from March 11 to 15.