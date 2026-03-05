Amir questions Pakistan's World Cup planning after Babar, Saim's exclusion from Bangladesh ODIs

Saim Ayub of Pakistan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has sharply criticised the national selectors' decision to omit batting stars Babar Azam and Saim Ayub from the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, demanding clarity on the rationale behind their exclusion.

During a recent interview at Geo News' special program 'Haarna Mana Hai', the left-arm pacer questioned whether the pair had been dropped based on form or simply rested from the 50-over format.

"Did you drop Saim and Babar from ODI cricket because of their performances in T20 cricket, or have you rested them from this format? That is the first question that needs answering," Amir stated.

He further pressed the selectors on the pathway back into the side for any player dropped due to poor performance.

"If they have been omitted due to a lack of form, then which ODI cricket will they play to force their way back into the team? That is the second question," he added.

Amir also raised concerns about the long-term planning for the next ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in South Africa later this year.

"Only eight months remain until the World Cup. Will the same players selected for the Bangladesh series form the core of our squad for that tournament? If these new players fail to perform, will the ones who were dropped be brought back? We need clarity on the vision," he remarked.

Adding his voice to the debate, former opener Ahmed Shehzad questioned whether Babar Azam had been taken into confidence before being left out.

"Was Babar consulted before dropping him? If so, tell us the reason. If he has damaged Pakistan cricket in some way, then state it clearly. But if that is not the case, then he does not deserve this treatment," Shehzad said.

Shehzad maintained that Babar remains the country's premier batter in the longer formats, stating, "He should be in the team because he is your best batsman. You do not have a better batter than him in ODI and red-ball cricket."

The debate was sparked by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) announcement of a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which offered no explicit explanation for the absence of Azam and Ayub.

While Babar endured a difficult T20 World Cup, scoring just 91 runs in six innings at a disappointing average of 22.75, his recent form in the 50-over format was encouraging.

He amassed 165 runs in Pakistan's last ODI assignment, a three-match home series against Sri Lanka in November last year, which included a long-awaited 20th century in the format.

Left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the ODI side.

The squad features as many as six uncapped players: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Samad, Sadaqat, Masood and Hussain were all part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that recently faced the England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, alongside Babar, the squad excludes Fakhar Zaman (due to a hamstring injury), as well as Haseebullah, Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's last ODI series was that 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka last November.

The series marked the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose maiden stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.