Emma Raducanu seeks return to natural game ahead of Indian Wells Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her round of 64 match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

The British number one Emma Raducanu said that she is working to rediscover her natural style of play as she prepares for her campaign at the Indian Wells Open.

Raducanu reveals that she plan to seek advice from several people rather than immediately committing to a full-time coach.

The 2021 US Open champion has experienced several coaching changes in recent years, with her most recent partnership with Francisco Roig ending after January’s Australian Open following a disagreement over her playing style.

Raducanu explained that she wants to return to a more instinctive approach to the game after feeling that too many technical instructions had altered her natural instincts.

The 21-year-old admitted she remains open to working with a full-time coach in the future but is cautious about the scrutiny that often accompanies such appointments.

For now, Raducanu has been working closely with Mark Petchey, who has been assisting her on court during the tournament week.

Petchey, known for coaching Andy Murray early in his career, previously joined Raducanu’s team during last year’s Miami event and throughout the clay-court season.

Raducanu said she feels comfortable training with Petchey and has already noticed improvements in her game during recent practice sessions.

After struggling during the Middle East swing due to a chest infection, Raducanu is now fully fit and ready to compete. She will begin her Indian Wells campaign in the second round against qualifier Anastasia Zakharova.

Raducanu believes trusting her instincts and playing with freedom will be key to climbing the rankings once again.