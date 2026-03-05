Los Angeles Chargers release Mekhi Becton, Will Dissly to create cap flexibility

An undated picture of Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton. — Instagram/ big.ticket73

The Los Angeles Chargers have released guard Mekhi Becton on Wednesday and tight end Will Dissly in a bid to reduce costs and create financial flexibility ahead of the new league year.

The Chargers freed up $9.7 million in salary cap space by parting ways with Becton and a further $4 million by cutting Dissly. As a result, Los Angeles now holds approximately $98 million in available cap room as preparations intensify for the upcoming season.

Becton, 26, signed a two-year, $20 million contract last March and featured in 15 games, making 14 starts in 2025. Since being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, he has started 59 of his 61 career appearances.

His career has included spells with the Jets (2020–21, 2023) and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, where he won a Super Bowl, before joining the Chargers.

The Chargers are also in the market for a new centre following the retirement of Bradley Bozeman last month, signalling further changes along the offensive line as the club looks to strengthen its protection unit.

Dissly, 29, joined on a three-year, $14 million deal in March 2024 but struggled with injuries last season, managing just 11 receptions for 97 yards in nine games. Over his career with the Seattle Seahawks and the Chargers, he has recorded 188 catches for 1,999 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Chargers have also waived tackle Savion Washington as part of their ongoing roster reshaping.