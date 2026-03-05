Nottingham Forest snatch dramatic Premier League draw at Manchester City

An undated picture of Nottingham Fores's MGW and Elliot. — Instagram/ officialnffc

MANCHESTER: Nottingham Forest earned a thrilling 2-2 draw here at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, denying Manchester City crucial points in the Premier League title race.

City, second in the table, had appeared to be in control for much of the match, but Forest’s late heroics left Pep Guardiola’s side frustrated and seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, despite holding a game in hand.

Forest, meanwhile, remains just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 28 points.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for City in the 31st minute, volleying home a precise cross from Rayan Cherki.

Forest responded in the 56th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White produced a spectacular back-heeled finish through the legs of Ruben Dias, beating goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Rodri appeared to have restored City’s lead six minutes later, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season with a header from a corner.

However, Elliott Anderson stunned the home crowd in the 76th minute, curling a sublime 25-yard strike past Donnarumma to secure a share of the spoils.

City dominated possession with 21 shots to Forest’s nine, but the hosts could not convert their chances, including a last-gasp effort cleared off the line by Forest defender Murillo.

Forest manager Vitor Pereira praised his team’s resilience, saying: “A tough game, but with a lot of personality by my team … we can play good football and we can get points.” A VAR review denied City a late penalty, and Semenyo’s injury-time free-kick was tipped over the bar by Forest keeper Matz Sels.

It is pertinent to mention that the result marks a major morale boost for Forest while City’s title challenge faces another unexpected twist.