Premier League: Bukayo Saka stars as Arsenal hold Brighton to secure crucial victory

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristhian Mosquera against Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League on March 4, 2026. — Reuters

BRIGHTON: Arsenal edged closer to the Premier League title wait as Bukayo Saka marked his 300th appearance for the club with the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion here at American Express Stadium on Wednesday.

The result sent Mikel Arteta’s side seven points clear at the top, with Manchester City drawing with Nottingham Forest later providing further reason for celebration among the travelling Gunners fans.

It was not a vintage display from Arsenal, who managed just two shots on target, but they defended with discipline to frustrate a Brighton side buoyed by their home crowd.

Saka, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, produced the crucial moment.

Cutting in from the right, his left-footed strike took a slight deflection off a Brighton defender to wrong-foot goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and find the net.

Brighton pressed hard, particularly in the second half, but were repeatedly denied by the alert David Raya, who kept his 14th Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Central defender Gabriel was also instrumental, clearing a dangerous early chance and marshalling the defence expertly despite the absence of William Saliba.

Brighton’s best late opportunity fell to Mats Wieffer, whose unmarked header was comfortably saved by Raya.

The defeat left Brighton 12th, while Arsenal now sit on 67 points from 30 games, with City trailing on 60 from 29.

“It feels like a massive win,” Saka said. “We focus on ourselves, but it’s a nice feeling.”

With crucial wins and a seven-point cushion at the summit, Arsenal appear increasingly on course for their first top-flight title since 2004.