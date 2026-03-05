Liverpool and Wrexham set for Yankee Stadium showdown in pre-season

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on January 21, 2026. — Reuters

Premier League champions Liverpool will play Hollywood-backed Wrexham on July 29 at Yankee Stadium as part of a three-game pre-season series in the United States for both teams.

Liverpool will also play Sunderland at Nashville's Geodis Park on July 25, and Leeds United at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 2.

"More than 26 million LFC supporters live in the USA, the fastest-growing fan base of any Premier League club in the country, and the Reds were the most-watched team in the division there last season," Liverpool said on Wednesday.

"It is also the club's No.1 international retail market and hosts 62 Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs across 32 states and International Academies across 12."

Wrexham, who have been owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2021 and have gained global attention through the Emmy Award-winning documentary "Welcome to Wrexham", will first face Leeds at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on July 25.

Following the Liverpool clash, they will take on Sunderland at Philadelphia's Subaru Park on August 2.

Wrexham, who also held U.S. tours in 2023 and 2024, have surged from England's fifth to second tier with three successive promotions, and are currently sixth in the Championship, pushing for a place in the Premier League via the playoffs.

"We are all looking forward to returning to the US as part of our pre-season preparations," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

"We have had terrific support on our last trips to the States, and we can't wait to see our supporters out there again, while also playing against three quality opponents in matches that will play a key part in us getting ready for the 2026/27 campaign."

Liverpool, who are fifth in England's top flight, will make their third Yankee Stadium appearance, having previously faced Sporting in a 2-2 draw in 2019 and beaten Manchester City on penalties in 2014.