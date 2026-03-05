Europe turns to Luke Donald again for Ryder Cup leadership

An undated photo of English professional golfer Luke Donald. — Reuters

Luke Donald will bid to become the first captain to lead a Ryder Cup team to three consecutive victories when he guides the Europeans against the Americans in the 2027 event.

The biennial contest will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

After leading Europe to a 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 win in his debut in Rome in 2023, Donald became the first captain to lead a road team to victory since 2012 with a 15-13 victory at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., in September.

"The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family. I didn't imagine this third time would come," Donald said.

"Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done. But maybe there is a little more story to tell.

"This Ryder Cup captaincy journey has given me so much focus, so much purpose and it is something I don't take for granted. It's a real privilege and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup.

"History is obviously important to me. As a team, as Ryder Cup Europe, we all play for history. We talk about it a lot, about the guys who paved the way for us and the responsibility we have to inspire next generations. But I don't think I have ever thought about history through a personal lens. I just try to enjoy the journey and the day-to-day work to create an environment that gives the players the opportunity for success. That is what I focus on."

Luke Donald, 48, has drawn praise as being perhaps Europe's greatest Ryder Cup captain of all time. He's just the second European captain to win multiple events and the first since Tony Jacklin won consecutive Ryder Cups in 1985 and 1987.

"Luke was an outstanding captain in Rome and New York, leading the team to victory both times, and it is fantastic he is coming back to do it a third time," said Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European Tour Group

"Those victories were remarkable, but almost even more impressive was how he led the team and how he conducted himself. He has faced a lot of challenges as captain throughout his two terms, and he has handled all of them with his usual calm, poise and authority and above all with respect.

"He is meticulous in everything he does when it comes to planning and preparation, but Luke would be the first to acknowledge that as good as job as he has done, this is a new challenge for him and the team. He will be as motivated and as committed as ever to help them achieve more success."