T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen shatters multiple records with blistering century

New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates scoring his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026. — ICC

KOLKATA: New Zealand opener Finn Allen on Wednesday etched his name in history by smashing a 33-ball century in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa here at Eden Gardens.

Allen led the Blackcaps into the final of the ongoing 20-team mega event with a crushing nine-wicket victory by top-scoring with an unbeaten 100 off just 33 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and eight sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

His 33-ball century in the recently concluded knockout fixture against South Africa is now the fastest hundred in the history of the men's T20 World Cups, breaking the long-standing record of West Indies' great Chris Gayle, who scored a ton off 47 deliveries against England in the 2016 edition.

Gayle holds two spots on the elusive list, which also features England captain Harry Brook, courtesy of his 50-ball century against Pakistan in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing mega event, while his head coach, former New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum, remained in the Top Five with his 51-ball hundred against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition.

Fastest centuries in men's T20 World Cups

Finn Allen (New Zealand) – 33 balls against South Africa in 2026 Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 47 balls against England in 2016 Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 50 balls against South Africa in 2007 Harry Brook (England) – 50 balls against Pakistan in 2026 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 51 balls against Bangladesh in 2012

Furthermore, it was the joint third-fastest century in overall T20Is, drawing level with Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest century in men's T20Is with a 27-ball ton, followed by Turkey's Muhammad Fahad, who achieved the feat in 28 balls against Bulgaria in July last year.

Fastest centuries in men's T20Is