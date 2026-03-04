Jiri Prochazka explains strategy to ‘hunt’ Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327

An undated photo of former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka. — UFC

Jiri Prochazka has explained the strategy he is going to use against Carlos Ulberg at the 327 to "hunt" him.

Former champion Alex Pereira decided to vacate his light heavyweight title to move up a division, resulting in a fight for the gold between Prochazka and Ulberg at the main event of UFC 327.

UFC 327 will take place on April 11, 2026, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Prochazka spoke about Pereira and Ulberg in detail.

“I’m not surprised,” Prochazka said of Pereira vacating his belt on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

“I think it’s a gentleman thing. When you go up, it’s normal to release the title. I hoped (to meet Pereira again). Possible opponents for me, there was Ulberg or Pereira. I wanted just one of these two for a title fight because I think other fighters don’t deserve it, and I made enough to take back what’s mine. … I believe sooner or later Alex Pereira will come in my way.”

Prochazka became the light heavyweight champion for the first time in 2022 when he submitted Glover Teixeira in a blockbuster contest. He later gave up on the title due to a shoulder injury.

The Czech mixed martial artist faced Alex Pereira for the vacant title but was defeated.

Jiri faced Poatan in a rematch, which also ended in Pereira’s favour.

Since then, Jiri Prochazka has been on a mission, making his case for the title shot. He defeated the likes of Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill to have another go at the title.

Ulberg, on the other hand, is getting the chance at the gold for the first time. He has been unbeaten since 2021, when he lost his UFC debut.

The New Zealand MMA fighter has been on a nine-fight winning streak, and his most recent win was against Dominick Reyes, knocking him out in the first round.

Jiri also explained how he is planning to “hunt” Ulberg in the upcoming title fight.

“I already chose the way I like to hunt Ulberg because he don’t like the pressure,” Prochazka said.

“He don’t like to be hunted. This is what I say to myself. I need to be that one who catches this guy. There is no other way to fight with him. He is fast, good kickboxer, he likes to jump a lot, to be light on the legs. He don’t like to wrestle. He don’t like to be on the ground. So, pressure, pressure. That’s it.”