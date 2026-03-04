Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk blames players for Wolves' loss

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk puts the captain's armband on after Jordan Henderson was substituted in a Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on August 28, 2021. — Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said that players did not play well against relegation favourites Wolves, and coach Arne Slot has every right to be angry.

Liverpool has become the first team to concede five stoppage-time winners in the Premier League when Wolves midfielder André scored in the 94th minute of the match at Molineux Stadium in a 2-1 victory.

"Yeah he was angry," Van Dijk said of Slot after the game.

"Of course. He had every right because we played poorly. That was already the case in the first half. Second half maybe there was more urgency but it still wasn't good enough.

"He had every right to be angry. We have to pretty quickly turn this into full focus on [Wolves in the FA Cup] Friday. That's our responsibility physically and mentally.

"Based on our performance up until they scored their first goal, we deserved to go 1-0 behind. We were very poor. We were too slow and predictable in possession."

Van Dijk added that Liverpool was playing well before the Wolves game, but we lost Tonight, and it's all down to ourselves.

"Either we get [Champions League] and we deserve it or we don't get it and we don't deserve it," Van Dijk added.

"Four [wins in-a-row] was decent [before Wolves]. Four good results in difficult games. With the season that we're having, I don't think there was a lot of optimism in that sense.

"But we found a way to win, to defend well, and to score from set-pieces. Tonight we lost and that's all down to ourselves. It's very disappointing.”

Liverpool will go back to Molineux on Friday for the FA Cup 5th Round match.

Virgil Van Dijk said that we have to learn from the loss and come back stronger on Friday.

"It's down to us to learn from it and turn it around but it's tough for us to take and it's tough for our fans to take. We have to keep going,” he said.

"We come back here on Friday and we want to go far in the FA Cup. So we have to turn up here on Friday with a totally different quality and different performance on the pitch."