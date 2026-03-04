Pakistan crush Austria to stay unbeaten at FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Pakistan's opponent for semi-final to be determined after completion of Group A matches

March 04, 2026
Pakistan captain Ammad Butt (right) celebrates with teammates during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Austria at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 4, 2026. — FIH

ISMAILIA: Abu Mahmood struck twice to lead Pakistan to a resounding 4-2 victory over Austria in their last group-stage fixture of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts made a rampant start to the fixture as Afraz netted a sensational field goal in the fourth minute to give them an early lead.

The scoreboard remained intact at 1-0 in Pakistan's favour until the 44th minute, which saw Mahmood successfully convert a penalty corner to double the lead.

Maximilian Kelner eventually opened the scoring for Austria two minutes into the final quarter through a penalty corner, only for Sufyan Khan to reinstate Pakistan's two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

Mahmood netted his second goal the following minute to strengthen Pakistan's command with a three-goal advantage.

Although Maximilian Scholz managed to pull one back in the 53rd minute, Pakistan clinched a dominant 4-2 victory as they could not register the equaliser.

The 4-2 victory meant the Green Shirts concluded the group stage unbeaten as they beat China and Malaysia in their opening two fixtures, respectively.

Notably, Pakistan had already qualified for the semi-finals following their victory over Malaysia; however, their opponent for the knockout fixture will be determined after the conclusion of the Group A matches on Thursday.

Furthermore, Pakistan's victory in the semi-final would see them qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup after an eight-year absence.

