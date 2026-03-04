'Mind-boggling': Mohammad Yousuf slams Babar Azam's exclusion from ODI squad

This collage of pictures shows former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf and Pakistan's Babar Azam. — PCB/AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf expressed dissatisfaction over star batter Babar Azam's exclusion from the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), earlier today, announced a 15-member squad for the series, scheduled to run from March 11 to 15, with all three ODIs set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The squad marked the ouster of six players, including former captain Babar, and they were replaced by as many uncapped players – Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

The decision to rest several key players came just days after Pakistan failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final due to their inability to beat Sri Lanka by a 65-run margin in their last Super Eights fixture on February 28.

Although Babar significantly struggled for runs at the 20-team mega event, mustering just 91 in six innings at a dismal average of 22.75, his recent form in the longer format was encouraging as he piled up 165 runs in Pakistan's most recent ODI series, a three-match home assignment against Sri Lanka, courtesy of his drought-ending 20th century in the format.

Consequently, Yousuf, who represented Pakistan in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is, termed the decision senseless and argued that his selection for the T20 World Cup 2026 instead was surprising.

"[Babar Azam's] inclusion in the [T20 World Cup] was surprising, but his exclusion now, if it's not simply a case of being rested is mind-boggling. Who is making these senseless decisions," Yousuf wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan's 15-Member ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.