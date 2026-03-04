Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement

Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) speaks to the media at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis ahead of returning to action at the Indian Wells.

The WTA number one player was on an extended break after losing the Australian Open final in January.

Belarusian Sabalenka and the Brazilian businessman Frangulis, the CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry, have been dating since 2024.

Sabalenka, on Tuesday, shared a story on her Instagram account with a photo of her engagement. Where she has 4.7 million followers.

"All good guys, everything happened, but look how I look," Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka had hinted that she would take her relationship to the next level following victory at the Brisbane International in January.

"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I'll call you something else, right?," she said.