Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis have been dating since 2024

March 04, 2026
Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) speaks to the media at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis ahead of returning to action at the Indian Wells.

The WTA number one player was on an extended break after losing the Australian Open final in January.

Belarusian Sabalenka and the Brazilian businessman Frangulis, the CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry, have been dating since 2024.

Sabalenka, on Tuesday, shared a story on her Instagram account with a photo of her engagement. Where she has 4.7 million followers.

"All good guys, everything happened, but look how I look," Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka had hinted that she would take her relationship to the next level following victory at the Brisbane International in January.

"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I'll call you something else, right?," she said.

Sabalenka was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final of the year's first Grand Slam.

Despite several painful losses in title matches, Aryna has been the steadiest presence in a frequently unpredictable WTA landscape, reaching five of the past six Grand Slam finals.

"Sabalenka has been the most consistent player at that level," Amritraj said.

"She hasn't always crossed the finish line, but in my mind she is still the clear number one. Regardless of that loss to Rybakina in Australia, she's my favourite here."

The Belarusian has a bye into the second round at Indian Wells.

Jack Draper of Great Britain is the defending champion on the men’s side.

The Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 main draws at Indian Wells, officially named the BNP Paribas Open, begin on Wednesday.

