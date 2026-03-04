Sukkur to host 19th Sindh Games in April

Sports Minister Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher (centre) chairs a meeting on March 4, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has shortlisted Sukkur as the host city for the 19th Sindh Games, scheduled to be held from April 16 to 19.

The decision to stage the provincial showpiece in Sukkur was formally approved by Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher, during a key meeting convened to review preparations.

During the high-profile meeting, attended by Sports Secretary Manzoor Ali Mahesar, Director Sports Asad Ishaq, Chief Engineer Aslam Maher, Section Officer Ali Dino Gopang, along with office-bearers of the Sindh Olympic Association, the participants were given a detailed briefing on arrangements for the Sindh Games in Sukkur as well as organisational matters relating to the Thar Jeep Rally.

"The Sindh Games will be held in Sukkur from April 16 to 19, and we are determined to organise them in a befitting manner," Maher announced during the meeting.

According to Secretary Sports Mahesar, more than 40 disciplines will be featured in the 19th edition, with boys and girls from across the province set to participate.

The minister also announced the timeline for the selection process and training camps. Divisional-level trials will be conducted immediately after Eid from March 24 to 29 to finalise participating teams. Following the completion of trials, selected athletes will attend a preparatory camp from April 11 to 15.

"After the trials are completed, training camps will be organised to ensure that athletes are fully prepared for the Games," Maher stated.

He further confirmed that the opening ceremony will take place on April 16, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for April 19.

Emphasising transparency and merit, the sports minister directed officials to ensure fair competition throughout the event.

"All competitions must be conducted in a transparent manner and strictly on merit so that equal opportunities are provided to the youth of Sindh to progress," he said.

Expressing confidence in the organising authorities, Maher added that the provincial government would ensure the Games are staged successfully.

"Just like the National Games, the Government of Sindh will make the 19th Sindh Games a success," he said.