Anthony Joshua reacts to Eddie Hearn, Connor Benn separation

Conor Benn signed for Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Hearn’s Matchroom promotion

March 04, 2026
An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Anthony Joshua has finally reacted to Connor Benn’s separation from Eddie Hearn, taking the side of his long-time promoter.

Conor shocked the world when he signed for Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

Benn’s move sparked controversy after Hearn revealed he ended the relationship without even having a conversation.

Conor Benn will next face Regis Prograis on the undercard of Tyson Fury's comeback fight on April 11 after accepting a one-fight deal with Dana White’s promotion.

Anthony Joshua, who has been with Eddie Hearn since turning professional, has comically reacted to the rift.

AJ posted a picture of himself and Eddie together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

His caption with the picture read: “AJ: Did you bring the fire power Eddie? Eddie: It's tucked on my waste line mush. I'll let you know when I have a clear sight of Connor Benn [sic]"

Hearn was broken after Conor Benn's decision, as the boxer ended a 10-year relationship without even talking, and Warren has backed his former rival.

"I actually sent him a little note. I said... I'm not going to say what I sent in a note, but I sent him a little note, sent him a text. It reminded me when I got shot years ago and there was a fighter who said, 'I wish I was there. I would've took a bullet for you and all that [expletive deleted],” he said.

"I'm in the hospital and a month later he went over and signed with Barry Hearn. I remember sending him a message saying, 'Where were you when I needed you to take that bullet? I don't know how it will end.”

