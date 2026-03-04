Anthony Joshua reacts to Eddie Hearn, Connor Benn separation

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Anthony Joshua has finally reacted to Connor Benn’s separation from Eddie Hearn, taking the side of his long-time promoter.

Conor shocked the world when he signed for Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

Benn’s move sparked controversy after Hearn revealed he ended the relationship without even having a conversation.

Conor Benn will next face Regis Prograis on the undercard of Tyson Fury's comeback fight on April 11 after accepting a one-fight deal with Dana White’s promotion.

Anthony Joshua, who has been with Eddie Hearn since turning professional, has comically reacted to the rift.

AJ posted a picture of himself and Eddie together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

His caption with the picture read: “AJ: Did you bring the fire power Eddie? Eddie: It's tucked on my waste line mush. I'll let you know when I have a clear sight of Connor Benn [sic]"

Hearn was broken after Conor Benn's decision, as the boxer ended a 10-year relationship without even talking, and Warren has backed his former rival.

"I actually sent him a little note. I said... I'm not going to say what I sent in a note, but I sent him a little note, sent him a text. It reminded me when I got shot years ago and there was a fighter who said, 'I wish I was there. I would've took a bullet for you and all that [expletive deleted],” he said.

"I'm in the hospital and a month later he went over and signed with Barry Hearn. I remember sending him a message saying, 'Where were you when I needed you to take that bullet? I don't know how it will end.”