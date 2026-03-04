T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

KOLKATA: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Head-to-head

South Africa and New Zealand have come face-to-face 19 times in T20Is, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, compared to the Blackcaps' seven.

In T20 World Cups, however, South Africa boast a perfect 5-0 record over New Zealand.

Matches: 19

South Africa: 12

New Zealand: 7

Form Guide

South Africa and New Zealand enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the former are unbeaten in the 20-team tournament, while the Blackcaps suffered defeats in both the group and Super Eights stage and consequently qualified for the semi-final only due to a superior net run rate than that of Pakistan.

The two teams also locked horns in the group stage, which South Africa won convincingly by seven wickets, courtesy of Marco Jansen's four-wicket haul and captain Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century.

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: L, W, NR, W, L