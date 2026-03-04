Carlos Alcaraz opens up on chasing Novak Djokovic’s impressive record

An undated picture of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his thoughts on chasing Novak Djokovic’s impressive record in the lead-up to the Indian Wells Open.

The previous season was Alcaraz’s career-best; he won eight titles out of 11 finals he reached in 2025, including two Grand Slams, and finished the campaign as the No. 1-ranked ATP player.

Alcaraz enters the Southern California desert fresh off completing the career Grand Slam in Melbourne and carrying a 12-0 record for 2026.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, already a two-time champion at Indian Wells, could be headed for another high-profile showdown with rival Jannik Sinner in what has become the sport's most compelling match-up.

During a press conference on Tuesday at the Indian Wells, he was asked if he has one of Djokovic’s records in his sights.

Novak Djokovic won his first 41 matches during the 2011 season.

"Yeah, obviously I know that, 41, Novak holds the record. I'm gonna say you don't realize how difficult it is until you're chasing that, because, you know, 41, it's not that much, but then you're like on 12, it's like, [expletive deleted], it's like four or five more tournaments, the biggest tournaments in the world (smiling)," Carlos Alcaraz said.

“You realize and you feel like how impressive it is. I'm just really proud about my start of the year. Hopefully the winning streak continues or I would try that, but I'm just happy to see myself playing great tennis.”

The Indian Wells Open is scheduled to take place from March 4 to 15.