Tyson Fury delivers honest verdict on Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

This collage of photos shows Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. — Instagram

Tyson Fury has shared an honest verdict on a fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, calling it a “real fight”.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight ruler. He became the champion after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him, as he was the mandatory challenger, and vacated his belt.

The WBO champion, who is gearing up for his first defence, has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also stopped Justis Huni last year.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, secured victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out by Usyk.

Speaking to FurociTV, Tyson Fury delivered a verdict on both boxers and how the fight might play out.

“I think Wardley’s a good fighter, and I think the Daniel Dubois fight is a very good fight. Great fight for British boxing – two British heavyweights knocking lumps off each other. These are two big punchers. Whoever lands first with the big shot will win,” Fury said.

“These guys are 6 foot 4, 6 foot 5 wrecking machines. Look how they’re built – they’re built like Greek gods carved out of stone. They’re training, young, ambitious.

“They’re both in their prime, both fresh, both young – it’s a real fight, it’s not like one is past it and one isn’t. I think the fans are the real winners here. They get to see a 50/50 fight between two big heavyweights for the world title.”