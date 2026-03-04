New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-final 01, NZ vs SA Match 53

New Zealand and South Africa face off in the first semifinal match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026. — Geo Super

KOLKATA: The first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and South Africa was played here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Historically, both New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other 19 times in the shorter format with the Proteas leading with 12 wins followed by the Blackcaps with seven victories as well.

Overall, the teams have faced each other in the T20 World Cup history five times with South Africa claiming all five wins while New Zealand are yet to register a win.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.