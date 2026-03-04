PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan's ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha wait for the start of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against India at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 11 September 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with national ODI and T20I captain Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Naqvi and Afridi discussed strategies and plans for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled from March 11 to 15.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha reportedly reviewed Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, from which the team was eliminated in the Super Eights stage.

Sources revealed that the all-rounder also discussed future plans with the PCB chairman.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign began positively, with a three-wicket victory over the Netherlands. However, they suffered a heavy 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in their second match.

The team bounced back strongly against Namibia, securing a 102-run win in their final group-stage fixture.

In the Super Eights, Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand was washed out, followed by a defeat to England. They concluded their campaign with a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, the PCB announced a 15-member squad, introducing six uncapped players: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as ODI captain.

Notably, star batter Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman (hamstring injury), Haseebullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub, have been omitted from the squad.

Pakistan’s 15-Member ODI Squad For Bangladesh Series:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.