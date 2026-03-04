Golden State Warriors sweating on Stephen Curry's fitness as playoff hopes hang in balance

Stephen Curry speaks during interviews at media day at Intuit Dome on Feb 14, 2026.

The Golden State Warriors’ push for the postseason has suffered another setback, with Stephen Curry ruled out for at least five more games due to a persistent right knee problem.

According to international media reports, the team of the Warriors will review the superstar guard in 10 days.

That timeline rules him out of impending games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

Curry has already been out for the last 10 games, during which Golden State have been a mere 4-6. The Warriors currently enjoy a record of just one game over .500, with them sitting in Play-In territory in the Western Conference.

Without their talismanic point guard, their margin for error is slim as the regular season edges towards its conclusion.

Should they stay in the Play-In positions, they will likely have to win at least one game in the mini-tournament in order to make a first-round play-off berth.

There will be growing concern in the organisation if Curry's knee problem turns out to be of greater severity than what was initially indicated.

His influence on the court is pivotal but especially with the squad's wider injury concerns.

Kristaps Porzingis has had problems with consistency as far as availability is concerned, while Jimmy Butler's anterior cruciate ligament injury in January has already been a massive setback to any sort of realistic championship hopes.

It is pertinent to mention that the Golden State now depends so much on Curry's recovery.

If he can return in full strength in time for the crucial meat and potatoes, their post-season hopes may not yet be lost.