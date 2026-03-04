MLB: Jurickson Profar hit with 162-game ban after second positive drug test

An undated picture of 2024 All-Star Jurickson Profar. — Reuters

Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for a second time, according to reports in the United States on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who is currently with the Atlanta Braves, will forfeit her entire $15 million salary for the 2026 season.

He will also be ineligible for the postseason and would be ruled out of this month's World Baseball Classic, where he was supposed to represent the Netherlands.

Profar becomes the sixth player to be banned for a full season since Major League Baseball beefed up its punishments for repeat offenders in 2014.

His first suspension occurred after his test came back positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is known for stimulating the production of testosterone.

That violation led to an 80-game ban from March 31 to July 1 in his first season in Atlanta.

A first-time All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2024, in January 2025, Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

He had batted .245 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80 games last season. Once considered baseball's best prospect, Profar at 19 made his debut as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2012.

Injuries have plagued much of his career, including shoulder issues that forced him to be off the field all of 2014 and 2015.

Profar had had sports hernia surgery in the off-season and was supposed to become the designated hitter this year.