Pakistan vs England: PCB struggles to set up 'biosecure' camp

Pakistan cricket team is facing major hurdles in their preparations for their upcoming summer tour of England due to the coronavirus pandemic, The News reported.

The country’s cricket chiefs had planned a full-fledged training camp for 25-30 players in the lead up to the tour but have so far been unable to arranger a biosecure faclity.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted the preliminary squad to train at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in complete isolation while the players maintained social distancing.



The plan was to bring 25 to 30 athletes to the NCA, to train in pairs from early June onwards and then move to the Gaddafi stadium for a three-week camp that would include larger groups.

The problem, however, is that the NCA's lodging facilities currently have only 21 rooms available. As many as 40 are needed to implement proper social distancing guidelines. Additionally, no one will be allowed to enter or leave the premises.

Another issue will be that some of the coaching staff are outside the country. Bowling coach Waqar Younis is based in Australia and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon in South Africa.

The selection committee has finalised a list of probables for the camp but will only admit those who test negative for Covid-19.

The PCB has neither reached out to provincial and federal governments for support nor has it come up with its ground rules for players.

Dr Sohail Saleem, head of PCB medical panel, has been in touch with the ECB to confirm Standard Operating Procedures on how to run camps in these unprecedented circumstances.

The ICC's guidelines have also been incorporated into these plans, a final draft of which will be submitted to the ICC for review.

