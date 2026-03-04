Babar Azam dropped as Pakistan name six uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) alongside emerging opening batter Maaz Sadaqat. — AFP/ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, set to take place from 11 to 15 March.

All fixtures will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain of the ODI side, while six uncapped players have been included in the squad.

The newcomers are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

🚨 Announcing Pakistan's 15-member squad for ODI series vs Bangladesh 🇵🇰



The three matches will be played from 11 to 15 March at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium 🏏🏟️



More details ➡️ https://t.co/ez4Z8bQNR6#BANvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/dazGURF4UQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2026

Of these, Samad, Sadaqat, Masood and Shamyl were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that faced the England Lions in Abu Dhabi recently.

Notably, former ODI captain Babar Azam has been omitted from the squad.

For the unversed, Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The series marked the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose maiden stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODI matches. Out of these, the Green Shirts have won 34, while the Bengal Tigers have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Pakistan’s 15-Member ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Series Schedule: