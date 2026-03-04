ICC rankings: Sahibzada Farhan closing in on Abhishek Sharma's top spot

Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan celebrates their century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan is steadily closing in on the top spot, currently held by Indian batter Abhishek Sharma, following a series of remarkable performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Farhan, who became the only batter to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition, has climbed one place to second with 848 points. Sharma remains at the top, while England’s Phil Salt has dropped to third.

Other Pakistani players have seen a decline in the rankings. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam each slipped one spot to 35th and 37th, respectively, while T20I captain Salman Ali Agha fell three places to 41st.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who delivered a blistering 84-run innings against Sri Lanka in the final Super Eights match, surged 17 places to 71st with 481 points.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed climbs two places to reach third spot with 736 points, moving closer to the top position currently held by India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, while Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan remains at second.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz retains his 12th position, pacer Salman Mirza drops three places to 21st, and Shaheen Afridi falls four places to 35th with 602 points.

Spinner Usman Tariq holds his 55th spot, while Sufiyan Muqeem also maintains his 60th position. Saim Ayub drops one place to 67th.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan falls seven places to 72nd, pacer Haris Rauf drops three spots to 84th, and Abbas Afridi sits at 98th with 415 points.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Saim Ayub drops one spot to third, allowing India’s Hardik Pandya to move up to second, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza retains the top position.

Mohammad Nawaz climbs one place to eighth, Shadab Khan slips to 22nd, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha each drop three places to 55th and 56th respectively and Shaheen Afridi falls two places to 65th.