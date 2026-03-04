T20 World Cup 2026: Players raise concerns as Mike Hesson's authority questioned

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson pictured during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at R.Premadasa Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson is under fire following the national side’s disappointing campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with serious questions being raised over his planning, authority and man-management.

Although there is no immediate indication that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intends to remove him from his post, sources suggest the board will formally warn Hesson that flawed planning and unilateral decision-making harmed the team’s performance.

Senior officials are currently reviewing his conduct with the squad and are expected to examine the tour report before holding detailed discussions with the coach.

Well-placed sources claim that both the selection panel and captain Salman Ali Agha were unable to challenge Hesson’s authority, with the coach reportedly exercising sweeping control over team affairs.

Hesson is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the PCB, and the board remains committed to maintaining stability in the head coach’s role.

During the tournament, several Pakistan players are said to have individually approached PCB officials to complain about the coach’s behaviour.

Insiders allege that his rigid approach and decisions taken without consultation unsettled the dressing room.

It is further claimed that key matters were decided without consulting the captain, with Hesson frequently intervening in all aspects of team management.

Reports indicate that decisions regarding the batting order and playing XI — including the omission of Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay and Abrar Ahmed — were taken by the head coach.

He was also granted significant authority within the selection committee.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Aleem Dar resigned from his role, prompting questions over why he had approved the squad if he believed it to be flawed.

Critics argue that raising concerns only after elimination does little to address deeper structural issues.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Dar reportedly felt increasingly sidelined during selection discussions and was particularly opposed to the inclusion of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan in the squad for the tournament.

The 57-year-old reportedly advocated promoting wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to the crucial No. 6 position, arguing that if opportunities were being afforded to inconsistent performers, Rizwan deserved the same level of confidence from the panel.

The controversy also follows the earlier resignation of former Test head coach Jason Gillespie, who had levelled serious allegations against Aaqib Javed. Observers are now questioning Aaqib Javed’s silence on the latest selection matters.