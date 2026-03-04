PCB set to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan Test head coach

Pakistan's cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed arrives to attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 20, 2024, on the eve of their first Test cricket match against Bangladesh. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Pakistan’s Test team, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days, with Sarfaraz likely to begin his tenure during the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh national cricket team in May.

The position of Pakistan’s Test head coach had remained vacant in recent months.

Azhar Mahmood had been serving as acting head coach during the home series against South Africa national cricket team, but his stint concluded following a mutual agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Azhar was appointed interim head coach in June this year, with his contract initially set to run until March 2026.

However, with no Tests scheduled until the away series in Bangladesh next year, both parties agreed to end his tenure earlier than planned.

Prior to assuming the acting role, Azhar had been appointed as an all-formats assistant coach in April 2024, working with both the white-ball and red-ball sides.

During his brief spell in charge of the Test team, he oversaw a 1-1 home draw against the reigning world Test champions, South Africa.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in May as part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test is set to begin on 8 May, followed by the second on 16 May.

Sarfaraz, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, has been one of Pakistan’s notable performers in the red-ball format. He has featured in 54 Tests, scoring 3,031 runs at an average of 37.41, including 21 half-centuries and four centuries.

In One Day Internationals, the right-hander has amassed 2,315 runs in 117 matches at an average of 33.55, registering 11 half-centuries and two centuries.

Meanwhile, in T20 Internationals, the 38-year-old has represented Pakistan in 61 matches, scoring 818 runs at a strike rate of 125.26, with three half-centuries to his name.