Sunderland edge past Leeds United in tense Premier League clash

Sunderland's Noah Sadiki celebrates after Habib Diarra scores their first goal against Premier League on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Sunderland stole all three points from Leeds United with a narrow 1-0 victory in a Premier League contest that failed to ignite here at Elland Road on Tuesday.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Habib Diarra converted a penalty after Ethan Ampadu was adjudged to have handled the ball following Wilson Isidor's deflected shot.

Karl Darlow got a hand to the effort, but the strike had just enough pace to beat the Leeds goalkeeper.

For much of the match, it was Leeds who looked the more threatening side. Anton Stach’s 25-yard free-kick forced a sharp save from Premier League debutant Melker Ellborg, and Pascal Struijk appeared to be denied a penalty when grappling with Luke O'Nien.

After the break, Joe Rodon headed in a Stach free-kick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Late efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jaka Bijol kept Sunderland on edge, but the Black Cats held firm to see out an extended 12 minutes of injury time.

Statistically, Leeds dominated, registering 18 shots to Sunderland’s three, and four on target compared with their opponents’ single effort. They also enjoyed more touches in the opposition box (25 to nine) and more final-third entries (65 to 39).

Yet Sunderland’s efficiency proved decisive. The club has now converted 27 of their last 28 Premier League penalties and remains unbeaten this season when scoring the opening goal (W6 D4).

Despite a forgettable display, Sunderland’s nerve under pressure secured a vital victory that takes them to 40 points, while Leeds are left to rue another missed opportunity at home.