Drew Dalman retires at 27 as Chicago Bears face offensive line rebuild

CHICAGO: Veteran centre Drew Dalman has informed the Chicago Bears that he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 27, in a surprise development less than three months after the club secured the NFC North title and their first play-off victory in 15 years.

Dalman, a former fourth-round draft pick, spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons between 2021 and 2024 before joining Chicago ahead of the 2025 campaign on a three-year, $42 million deal.

He started all 17 regular-season games for the Bears last term, playing every one of the team’s 1,154 offensive snaps and earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his five-year career.

His contribution proved pivotal in transforming Chicago’s offensive line. The unit finished first in the league for pass block win rate (74 per cent) and fifth in run block win rate. Dalman himself ranked eighth among interior offensive linemen in pass protection, recording 406 wins across 423 passing plays.

The investment up front paid dividends for quarterback Caleb Williams. After being sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie in 2024, Williams saw that figure reduced dramatically to 24 in his second season.

Dalman’s retirement also carries significant salary cap implications. With a $14 million cap hit scheduled for 2026, the Bears could save upwards of $10 million, depending on how much of his signing bonus they recoup.

Chicago must now address the vacancy at centre, while also seeking reinforcements at left tackle, with Ozzy Trapilo expected to miss most of the 2026 season through injury.