Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to miss Indian Wells exhibition after travel disruption

An undated picture of Russian players Daniil Medvedev (left) and Andrey Rublev. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will not arrive in time to take part in Tuesday night’s exhibition event at Indian Wells after travel disruption linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Air strikes conducted by the United States and Israel during the weekend have led to the closure of airspace and widespread flight cancellations throughout parts of the Gulf, a major transit point for international sport.

The governing body said in a statement, adding that those still in Dubai "are being accommodated in the tournament's official hotels.

"The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with our players, their support teams and relevant local authorities," the governing body said.

The disruption has affected a number of travellers, including players on their way to the prestigious tournament in the Californian desert.

Former world number one Medvedev, the Dubai Tennis Championships champion who won by walkover on Saturday, was to play in the Eisenhower Cup.

The one-night Tie Break Tens doubles exhibition is traditionally held on the eve of the main draw at the Indian Wells Open.

Medvedev was scheduled to partner with fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva, while American Amanda Anisimova had been scheduled to dance with Rublev for the popular showcase event.

Despite not being able to participate in the exhibition, both men are set to start their singles campaign on Friday.

Medvedev, who was seeded 11th, and Rublev, the 17th seed, are supposed to compete as planned when they arrive.

Tournament organisers have not yet announced any replacement pairings for the exhibition.