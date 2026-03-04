Wolverhampton Wanderers strike late to stun Liverpool in Premier League thriller

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rodrigo Gomes celebrates scoring their first goal against Liverpool in Premier League on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers scored twice in the closing stages to secure a dramatic 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool FC here at Molineux on Tuesday, boosting their survival hopes while deepening the visitors’ woes.

Late goals from Rodrigo Gomes and Andre handed the league’s bottom side back-to-back wins over top-five opposition.

Liverpool, who sit fifth on 48 points from 29 matches, could drop to sixth should Chelsea win at Aston Villa on Wednesday, leaving the champions outside the Champions League qualification places.

There is clear evidence of improvement under Wolves manager Rob Edwards, and his side showed resilience despite Mohamed Salah ending a 10-game league goal drought.

The Egyptian forward, who had gone nearly 900 Premier League minutes without scoring, capitalised on a loose pass to drive into the box and finish smartly past Jose Sa.

It was only his fifth league goal of the campaign, the first time he has failed to reach double figures at this stage of a season.

Wolves had taken the lead on 78 minutes when Gomes finished coolly past Alisson following a swift counter-attack.

After Salah’s equaliser, Liverpool pressed for a winner but were undone deep into stoppage time when Andre’s effort deflected off Joe Gomez and found the net.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted it was a disappointing result, saying his side lacked quality in the first half and only showed real urgency after the break.

"It is a bad result. It was far from good in the first half, second half there was a bit more urgency," Slot said.

The sides meet again at Molineux on Friday in the FA Cup fifth round.