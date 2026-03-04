Fakhar Zaman likely to miss Bangladesh ODI series

Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 16, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh national cricket team due to a hamstring injury, casting doubt over his availability for the tour scheduled from 11 to 15 March.

According to reports, the left-handed batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining the injury, which is expected to sideline him for Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan national cricket team are due to arrive in Dhaka on 9 March, with all three ODIs set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on 11, 13 and 15 March.

The 34-year-old endured a limited role during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, featuring in just two matches for Pakistan.

He missed the group-stage fixtures against the Netherlands, USA, India and Namibia, before returning for the Super Eights clashes against England and Sri Lanka.

Against England, he scored 25 runs, while in a crucial encounter with Sri Lanka he produced a scintillating 84 off 42 deliveries, striking nine fours and four sixes in a commanding display.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh tour remains subject to uncertainty amid ongoing regional tensions. Insiders suggest the series will proceed only if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns.

Discussions over Pakistan’s squad composition are expected to begin later this week as the former world champions turn their attention towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Sources indicate that the selection committee is considering significant changes, with emerging players likely to be given opportunities in place of underperforming senior members such as Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz.

As Pakistan have no immediate T20I commitments, no immediate overhaul of the shortest-format squad is anticipated.

However, sources further claim that five to six players from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad could gradually be phased out as part of a longer-term rebuilding strategy.

For the unversed, Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The series marked the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose maiden stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.